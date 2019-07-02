Home

Porter McCellan Hamrick

Porter McCellan Hamrick Obituary
Porter McCellan Hamrick, 97, of Indian Head, MD, died June 30, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5 at Indian Head Fire Department from 5 p.m. until the Fireman's Prayers at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6 at Indian Head Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Interment: Trinity Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in Porter Hamrick's name, to either the Indian Head Baptist Church (www.indianheadbaptistchurch.org/) or the Indian Head Fire Department.
Condolences for family and friends may be left at: williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on July 5, 2019
