On August 13, 2019, beloved Rebecca "Beki" Ellaine Taylor, star costume-maker, craftswoman, friend, and beautiful singer, passed away at age 63. Cherished daughter of Bob and Vivian Belcher, sister of Mike, aunt of Chris and Miranda, and mother of Sara. She had been living with health complications but still creative, funny, undeniably her whole self, and deeply caring as always.
A constant artist, the earth is infinitely less boisterous and fascinating without her, and her family offer ongoing gratitude for her weird, unique, friendly, complex, lyrical, intuitive self. She lived by her own advice: "Follow your heart," creating a world of characters through fabric, beads, and song. Her lifelong love of crafts, conversation, and speculative fiction are carried on in family and friends.
Preceded by her mother, husband Glenn; survived by her father, brother, daughter, niece and nephew. Memorial services will be held 12-1pm Saturday, August 24 at Good Samaritan Church, 13025 Good Samaritan Dr, Waldorf, MD 20601. Donations to BSFS Books for Kids or The .
Published in The Maryland Independent on Aug. 23, 2019