Ricardo Kenneth Indart died peacefully in Casey House Hospice on July 27th, 2020 in Rockville, MD at the age of 65. Ken is survived by his son, Everett, and his daughter, Nicole.



Ken was born on September 25th, 1954 in Montevideo, Uruguay to Kenneth Juan Indart and Leonilda Peverini. He immigrated to the United States at age four and grew up in Fairfax Station, VA with his sister, Kathleen, and brother, Timothy. In his young adulthood, he worked as a sommelier for Nick's Fishmarket in Houston, TX, and later Chicago, IL. Ken met Rowena Antrim at Nick's and they became married in 1986 for 11 years. Ken later moved to Silver Spring, MD and began working for Blue Star Jets as a private jet broker. He spent his final years visiting his son in New York City and attending Clemson football games with his daughter.



Ken enjoyed backgammon, playing board games with his children, and watching action movies. He is loved and missed deeply by his family.



