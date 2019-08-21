|
Age 81, passed away on August 20, 2019 at his residence.
Born on May 24, 1938, he was the son of the late Margaret Adams Colburn and Stanley Mozingo. Richard served in the U. S. Navy. Following his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he worked as a Master Electrician. Richard enjoyed golf, baseball, and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann "Pat" Mozingo; step-father Thomas Colburn; two brothers Gary and Ronald.
He is survived by his sons, Gary L. and John P. Mozingo; his daughters, Cheryl L. King and husband James, Julie M. Hardesty and husband Robert, and Traci A. Grzywacz and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Derek, Dillon, Denver, Zachary, Ricky, Luke, Jacki, Alexandra, Devyn, McKinlee, and Lacie; great-grandchildren, Jake, Will and Phoebe; two nephews, Brian and Tommy.
Friends received on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at New Life Wesleyan Chapel in La Plata, MD where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11AM. Interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Aug. 23, 2019