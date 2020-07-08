1/1
Richard Douglas "Dick" James Sr.
1931 - 2020
Richard Douglas James, Sr., formerly of La Plata and Port Tobacco, MD, was called home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 88.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Mabel James, and his brother, David James. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; their children, Richard James, Jr. and Katherine Hicks of Port Tobacco, MD, Thomas James of Centreville, MD and Donald James (Trudi) of Oak Hill, VA, along with six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A Life Celebration service will be held at New Life Church in La Plata, MD on July 20. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with service at 11:30 a.m. A private funeral service will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery afterwards with full military honors.



Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 8, 2020.
