Richard E. Clower, 79, of Fairfield, PA died Sunday evening, October 4, 2020 at the York Hospital.
Born December 14, 1940 in Roanoke, VA he was the son of the late William and Helen (Jordan) Clower. He was the husband of Brenda (DelGiorno) Clower, of Fairfield to whom he was married for 54 years.
Mr. Clower was a Veteran of the United States Air Force serving as a Captain in the 1041st Ranger Division. He was a graduate of Gettysburg College. He worked as a security specialist for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Richard also called Pop Pop, Daddy, R.E. and Chief loved spending time with his family and especially with his dog Philly and watching the Philadelphia Eagles.
In addition to his wife Richard is survived by his three children, Michael Clower, of Mechanicsville, MD, Mark Clower and his wife BJ, of Fairfield, PA, LeeAnne Ayers and her husband Rex, of Waldorf, MD, six grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Leslie, Tony, Krista, Jacob, and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Clower.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
