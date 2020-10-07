1/1
Richard E. Clower
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Clower, 79, of Fairfield, PA died Sunday evening, October 4, 2020 at the York Hospital.

Born December 14, 1940 in Roanoke, VA he was the son of the late William and Helen (Jordan) Clower. He was the husband of Brenda (DelGiorno) Clower, of Fairfield to whom he was married for 54 years.

Mr. Clower was a Veteran of the United States Air Force serving as a Captain in the 1041st Ranger Division. He was a graduate of Gettysburg College. He worked as a security specialist for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Richard also called Pop Pop, Daddy, R.E. and Chief loved spending time with his family and especially with his dog Philly and watching the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to his wife Richard is survived by his three children, Michael Clower, of Mechanicsville, MD, Mark Clower and his wife BJ, of Fairfield, PA, LeeAnne Ayers and her husband Rex, of Waldorf, MD, six grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Leslie, Tony, Krista, Jacob, and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Clower.

Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, MD 17325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monahan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved