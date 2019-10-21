Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Burket
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard James "RJ" Burket


1997 - 2019
Send Flowers
Richard James "RJ" Burket Obituary
Richard James "RJ" Burket, age 21, of Welcome, MD, passed away on October 18, 2019.

RJ was a Landscaper with PDE Landscaping and attended La Plata United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Lackey High School, Class of 2016 and a volunteer with the Humane Society of Charles County. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with friends, and playing video games with his nephew.

He is son of Richard Leroy Burket, Jr. and Donna Marie Butland Burket.

In addition to his parents, RJ is survived by his sister, Jessica Williamson, and her husband Matthew; maternal grandmother, Betty Butland; one nephew, Keegan Potter Williamson; four aunts; four uncles; and a host of cousins.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:30PM until 4:30PM and 6PM until 8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11AM at La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in RJ's name are asked to the Humane Society of Charles County, P.O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.