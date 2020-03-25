Home

Richard Lamson Cole


1948 - 2020
Richard Lamson Cole Obituary
Richard Lamson Cole passed away on 23 March 2020. Born on Worcester, MA on 6 February 1948, he grew up in Chevy Chase and Bethesda, MD and later lived in Indian Head, MD. He attended Walt Whitman HS. He enjoyed nature, golf, fishing, crabbing, and hunting. Richard served in the Army in Germany in the late '60s. He worked at the River Road Unitarian Church in Bethesda, was a HVAC technician for the Smithsonian and later for Southern Maryland Oil. He is survived by his daughters Michelle Henderson and Stefanie Sullivan, longtime friend Pat Robison, brother Larry (Joan) Cole, sister Susan (Jim) Booth, sister Marthe (Phil) Jones, brother George Cole, and several nieces and a nephew.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 27, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
