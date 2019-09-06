|
|
|
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Richard Leo Brown, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away at age 73.
Rick was born on January 6, 1946 in Dearborn, Michigan to Frank Brown and Helen Havanis Berardelli. They moved to his mother's hometown of Crucible, Pennsylvania when he was a young boy. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1963 and fought in Vietnam. On June 29, 1968, he married Georgette Kemp Brown and they eventually settled in Bryans Road, Maryland. Rick worked for Safeway Stores, Inc. as a meat department manager until he retired in 2002. He also served as the shop steward for Local 400. He was a long-time member of the Indian Head Moose Lodge 1712 where he has served as governor. He enjoyed watching all sports, spending time with his family, and retelling stories from his wilder, younger days. He was known for his great sense of humor and infectious laugh.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Michele (Andrew) Painter and Kimberly Milstead, and grandchildren Hunter and Molly Milstead. The funeral will be private and he will be interred at Cheltenham Veteran's Cemetery. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 11, 2019