1/1
Richard Lewis Simmons
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lewis Simmons, 44, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2020.

Born on March 30, 1976 in Washington, DC, he is the son of Richard Lee Simmons and Mary Carol Simmons. Richard worked in elevator construction with the elevator union. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, Richard is survived by his wife Amy Marie Simmons; children Brooke Simmons and Garrett Simmons; brother Ryan Lawrence Simmons; and other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 1PM until time of service at 3PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

Online guestbook is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Raymond Funeral Service Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved