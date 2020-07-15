Richard Lewis Simmons, 44, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2020.
Born on March 30, 1976 in Washington, DC, he is the son of Richard Lee Simmons and Mary Carol Simmons. Richard worked in elevator construction with the elevator union. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Richard is survived by his wife Amy Marie Simmons; children Brooke Simmons and Garrett Simmons; brother Ryan Lawrence Simmons; and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 1PM until time of service at 3PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.
