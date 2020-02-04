Home

Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Richard Lynn Springer


1944 - 2020
Richard Lynn Springer Obituary
Richard Lynn Springer, 75, died peacefully at home on February 1, 2020 in Hughesville.

Born November 6, 1944 in Montgomery, Alabama, he is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rita; his children Robert (Jill), Bethany (Michael), Andrew (Catherine); sister Ann Kinney; six grandchildren.

He graduated from the Ohio State University with a degree of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1969, and served two years in the U. S. Army Veterinary Corps. In 1972, he opened his practice, Brandywine Animal Hospital where he faithfully took care of many animals until his retirement in 2008. He will be remembered for his passion for boating, fishing, and the love of the Chesapeake Bay. Richard was a man of great courage, strength, and love, but of his many accomplishments he considered his family to be the greatest one of them all.

A private service and interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 online at cbf.org or to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 online woundedwarriorproject.org or Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603 online hospiceofcharlescounty.org.

Online guestbook is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 7, 2020
