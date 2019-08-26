|
Richard Morris, Jr., 63, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on August 23, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Richard was born in Washington, DC on January 9, 1956 to the late Richard M. Abell, Sr. and Doris Mae Abell. He is survived by his wife, Nancy St. Clair; sons, Joseph Abell (Leslee), Jason Abell (Jenn), Kevin Wedding (Katie) and David St. Clair (Sarah); daughters, Dawn Garcia (Josh) and Rachel Shatzer (Marty); brother, Darrell Abell; and seven grandchildren.
Richard was a postal supervisor for the US Postal Service. He was a faithful fan of the Washington Redskins, Orioles and Nationals and enjoyed taking walks and going to the beach. Richard also loved to play a good game of corn hole or horseshoes in his spare time.
Visitation will be held at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD) on August 29, 2019 from 8:30AM to 10:30AM. A Memorial Service will begin at 10:30AM; Interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Rd., Waldorf, MD). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to Hospice of Charles Co. or to Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Dept. Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Aug. 28, 2019