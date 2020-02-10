|
|
Richard "Dick" Neil Black, 78, died February 8, 2020 at his residence with Hospice.
Dick was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Viet Nam era. He retired from the Office of Naval Intelligence after 35 years of Government service. He was known as a loving and caring father and grandfather who enjoyed hand-dancing, old Chevy's, painting, and was a devout Christian. He served as an Elder of the Presbyterian Church in America. He also served on the Committee for the Aging of Charles County.
He was the son of Maxwell Black and Christine Stewart. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Frank and David Black.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane Black; his children, Mark Black (Sandra) and Karen Cizler (Michael); his brother, Hugo Black his grandchildren, Mark, Mathew, Mitchell, Hunter, Melyssa, and Nicholas; and his great-grandchildren, Monica, Mia, Marilyn, Addison, Martin, Mason, Jacob, and Myron. He is also survived by many other relatives.
Visitation on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 12PM until time of Funeral Service at 2PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Charles County and/or .
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 12, 2020