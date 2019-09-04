Home

Richard Pickeral

Richard Pickeral Obituary
Richard H. Pickeral Jr., 27, of Lusby, Maryland passed away September 1, 2019.

Richard was an employee with Charles County Government for three years. He also served in the Army Reserves, 55th Battalion, 818th SMC 4th Platoon for eight years.

He is survived by his wife Ashley Pickeral: his parents, Richard H. Pickeral Sr. and Kimberly Pickeral; sister, Lauren Pickeral (Markise Cole), brother, William Pickeral (Janae Luther), nephews Gavin Hargett and Jaxon Cole; Aunts Christie Edelen and Audrey Cherrico; and numerous other Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Visitation will be held on September 7, 2019, from 11:30 am - 1:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home - Lusby, Maryland. Interment immediately following at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Great Mills, Maryland.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 6, 2019
