Richard "Dick" Stanley Krafchik, of La Plata, Maryland, passed away on June 15, 2020. Dick was born on October 31, 1938 to Stanley and Palmira Krafchik and grew up in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania.He graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor's in Mathematics and went on to earn his Master's degree in Math Education from University of Maryland College Park. He became a beloved administrator and teacher of math and science for more nearly 40 years in the Prince George's County Public Schools system. Many students and teachers will remember him as "Mr. K" from his time working at the William Schmidt Outdoor Education Center or "Camp Schmidt."Dick loved music, and most importantly, playing the piano and singing. He loved everything from musicals to jazz to folk music.Dick was a devoted husband and father, always focused on his family. He strove to make every outing with his children into a fun educational experience. He coached little league sports teams for his children and encouraged them in all of their activities. Dick had a way of demonstrating patience, empathy, and a kind nature for everyone with whom he came in contact.Dick is survived by his wife Kay; their three children Greg, Doug, and Melissa; and three grandchildren, Ellie, Maddie, and Paul. Dick also leaves behind many family members, friends, former students, and colleagues.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Program or Hospice of Charles County.There will be no memorial at this time, but the family would welcome any memories or condolences made to krafchikfamily@gmail.com.