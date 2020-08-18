Richard Theodore Farrell, Jr. "Rick" was born on October 28, 1955 and died on August 11, 2020 at the age of 64. Rick was born and raised in Marlow Heights until moving to Charles County in 1980.



Rick worked as an electrician for the Local 26 I.B.E.W for 41 years until retirement. After his apprenticeship, his sole career was with Salsbury Electric Co. Inc. Rick was a family man, a community man, and a hard worker. Family and friends never had to ask Rick for help - they simply needed to tell him when to be there. Whether it was building a home, repairing cars, building a bulkhead, or anything in between, Rick was there. There was nothing he couldn't fix! He was a devoted volunteer to his neighborhood and community including the Waldorf Soccer Club, Boy Scouts, Izaak Walton League and The ReUse Barn. When he wasn't working, volunteering, or helping someone, Rick could be found fishing, crabbing or just sitting in his driveway with the neighbors. He had a great sense of humor and was a master problem solver. Rick was an incredible person and will undoubtedly be missed by many. Throughout his life, Rick held lots of titles. His favorite by far was "Pop Pop." Rick's grandchildren were the light of his life, particularly his oldest, Joshua. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to: L.E.A.P Kennedy Krieger. LEAP is a specialized nonpublic school that provides educational and therapeutic services for students with autism and other complex needs. Please direct your gift to the: Office of Philanthropy, Kennedy Krieger Institute, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205.



Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Hilda Farrell. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sue Farrell; his children, Rickey Farrell, Chrissy Spangler (Josh) and Michael Farrell (Lydia); his grandsons, Joshua, Alex, Nickolas and Ryan Spangler; sisters, Janet Arnez (Gonzalo), Jean Baker (Steve), Joyce Mothershead (Steve); mother-in-law, Louise Salsbury; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.



Visitation on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9AM-10AM and Words of Remembrance from 10-10:45AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, Maryland 20675. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.



