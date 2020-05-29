Rita Elizabeth Brawner
1920 - 2020
Rita Elizabeth Brawner, 99, of Nanjemoy, MD entered into eternal rest on May 26, 2020.

Born in Leonardtown, MD on August 22, 1920, to the late Francis Gerald Clements and the late Daisy Rose Clements. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Dyer Brawner; sons, William Gerald Brawner and Robert Julian Brawner; daughter, Donna Lee Merchant; brothers, Joseph "Allen" Clements, Phillip "Leo" Clements and John "Jack" Clements; and sisters, Frances "Frannie" Roache, Margaret "Eloise" Ryder, Mary Rebecca "Bernice" Rossander, Regina "Geri" Rice, Agnes "Susie" Martin, Ester "Marie" Bassett, Dorothy Echols and June Brown. Rita is survived by her daughters, Virginia Ann Wathen, Margaret Lynn Dobry and Oetta Jane Carrick; and sister, Mary Clara Means. She is also survived by 35 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren and 24 great great grandchildren.

Rita was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church-Hilltop and a retired employee of High's/Southland Corp. Rita enjoyed fishing, dancing and woodworking. Among her many gifts was her ability to tell a great story. Rita always put her family first and spending time with loved ones was her greatest joy.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD). A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, LaPlata, MD at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing is still in place. While the funeral home is operating at half capacity, we ask that all visitors be mindful of others who might be waiting their turn for visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Charles County or St. Ignatius Catholic Church-Hilltop.

A memorial/celebration of life will take place on August 22, 2020 (her 100th birthday) at her residence.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at arehartechols.com.

Published in Maryland Independent on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-8342
