Rita Jane "Janie" Tompkins
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita (Janie) Tompkins, 61, of Waldorf, Maryland passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in Washington D.C. in 1958 to the late John and Grace (Helen) Talbert. She worked at a management company for many years until her health declined. She is survived by her sister Norma McDaniel of St.Leonard, Maryland; her two daughters, Bonnie Tompkins (Dave Owens) of Waldorf, and Laurie Tompkins (Lisa Fuchs) of Waldorf. She has four grandchildren who she adored and loved spending time with: Jonathan, Robert , Charles-Poo and Tristan-Fred. She also has many nieces and nephews.

The family will plan a Celebration Of Life at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved