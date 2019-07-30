|
Rita Lee (Washburn) Weaver, 74, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on July 26, 2019 at Charles County Hospice House, Waldorf, MD.
Rita was born on October 16, 1944 in Reidsville, NC to the late Lewis and Laverne (Talley) Washburn.
Rita earned her Bachelor's Degree in nursing from Salisbury University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She was a Registered Nurse at the former Physicians Memorial Hospital and later worked as the secretary for her husband's business, Lee Homes. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and reading a good book. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Rita is survived by her husband of 53 years, Baron Lee Weaver, two sons; Andrew and his wife Jacqueline and John and his wife Tammy and one grandson Paul.
A Memorial gathering for Rita will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, MD 20602.
Memorial contributions are requested to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in The Maryland Independent on July 31, 2019