On the evening of May 29th, Robert Daniel Sweeney, 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Robert was born October 22, 1961. He was a Charles County native and a graduate of Lackey High School. He was a heavy equipment operator. Robert was an avid baseball/softball player and was sought after throughout the region to play on many teams. He loved spending time with family and friends, hunting, dancing, music and having a good time.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Julian Sweeney, and his brother, Ricky Sweeney. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Brandi and granddaughter Bailey; his mother, Margaret Sweeney, his brothers, Jerry (Shari) Sweeney, Tony (Kim) Sweeney, Jimmy (Lisa) Sweeney, his sisters, Becky Sweeney, Rena (Elwood) Dudley, Gina (Rob) Sullivan, and is 41 nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Williams Funeral Home, Indian Head, MD, from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Indian Head, MD. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary