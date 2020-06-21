Robert "Bob" Erwin Deskins, Sr., 78, passed away peacefully June 3, 2020 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans home in St. Mary's County, Maryland. He was born on June 8, 1941 in Indian Head, MD to the late Raymond E. Deskins, Sr and Evelyn Scott Deskins.
Bob graduated from Lackey High School and served in the US Navy during the Pueblo incident. After his service, he returned to Indian Head where he spent the remainder of his life.
He was a volunteer fireman and served on the Charles County Fair Board for 40 years. He retired from the Naval Ordnance Station in Indian Head and had his own fire extinguisher business, Potomac Fire Extinguisher Company. You probably saw him wave to you with his leg out of the door of his red business truck. He loved the outdoors, gardening and mostly, spending time with family and friends.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend to many. He is survived by his son Robert (Bobby) Deskins, Jr. and wife Debbie and their 3 children; daughter Diane Deskins Hicks and husband Jack (Bill); brother Raymond E. Deskins, Jr.; sister Patricia Jo Lyon and her husband James; sister-in-law Judith (Judy) Deskins; former wife Margaret Ann (Tina) Reese and many nieces, nephews and family loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond E. Deskins, Sr. and Evelyn Scott Deskins; brother James (Jim) Deskins and sister-in-law Patricia (Pat) Deskins.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Charles County Fair, P.O. Box 968, LaPlata, MD 20646.
A private service and burial was held for the family. Internment took place at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.
Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com
Bob graduated from Lackey High School and served in the US Navy during the Pueblo incident. After his service, he returned to Indian Head where he spent the remainder of his life.
He was a volunteer fireman and served on the Charles County Fair Board for 40 years. He retired from the Naval Ordnance Station in Indian Head and had his own fire extinguisher business, Potomac Fire Extinguisher Company. You probably saw him wave to you with his leg out of the door of his red business truck. He loved the outdoors, gardening and mostly, spending time with family and friends.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend to many. He is survived by his son Robert (Bobby) Deskins, Jr. and wife Debbie and their 3 children; daughter Diane Deskins Hicks and husband Jack (Bill); brother Raymond E. Deskins, Jr.; sister Patricia Jo Lyon and her husband James; sister-in-law Judith (Judy) Deskins; former wife Margaret Ann (Tina) Reese and many nieces, nephews and family loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond E. Deskins, Sr. and Evelyn Scott Deskins; brother James (Jim) Deskins and sister-in-law Patricia (Pat) Deskins.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Charles County Fair, P.O. Box 968, LaPlata, MD 20646.
A private service and burial was held for the family. Internment took place at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.
Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 21, 2020.