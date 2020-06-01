Robert Fairfax "Bobby" Cooksey
1957 - 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert "Bobby "Fairfax Cooksey on May 26, 2020 at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. He was 63 years old.

Bobby was born in LaPlata, MD on January 17, 1957. He is predeceased by his father, Thomas Dutton Cooksey. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Summers Cooksey; brother, Thomas D. "Tommy" Cooksey, Jr. (Pamela) and his niece, Tamera Lynn Cooksey.

Bobby's life focused on his family and the people and history of his beloved hometown of LaPlata. In his spare time, Bobby enjoyed woodworking and restoring antique gas pumps. He will be fondly remembered for his sincere smile, caring disposition and unique way of making everyone feel like they were his friend. A true gentleman, Bobby will be missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 4PM to 8PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD). Funeral service and interment will be private. In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, please observe proper social distancing. Online condolences can be shared at arehartechols.com.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Humane Society of Charles County, P.O. Box 1015 Waldorf, MD 20604.

Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
