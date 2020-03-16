|
|
Robert "Bob" Hakesley Wood, 63 of Newburg, Maryland, passed away, Friday, March 13, 2020 due to multiple health complications.
Bob was born on July 15, 1956 in Washington DC to the late Calvin E. and Mary V. Wood of Silver Spring, MD.
He loved his name Bob because it could be spelled either forward or backward and was easily remembered. This must have been true because it seemed anyone who met Bob remembered him.
Bob was an uncomplicated man; content, kind, nonjudgmental, never held a grudge, thought the best of humankind, and he cherished his wife and the life they shared.
Many may not know that Bob faced enormous challenges in his life stemming from a traumatic brain injury. In 1987 while riding his motorcycle, he was struck by a drunk driver in a pickup truck. Extensive reconstruction and rehabilitation followed over the next year and Bob's level of functioning and recovery was considered a "miracle." While this was a life-altering event, Bob never wanted to be defined by it and would accept no limitations. He was able to live independently, returned to driving, working, socializing, and leading a productive and fulfilling life which brought him immense joy. He truly lived in the moment and he loved life.
In 1998 Bob and Catherine moved from Silver Spring, Maryland to the Cobb Island, Maryland area. He found such pleasure living in this small island community, a place he could easily navigate, and where the quality and pace of life is easy-going and accepting.
Bob leaves behind his devoted wife Catherine Saunders, their many four-legged furry and feathered children, an extended family, and many friends who loved him.
Due to the Coronavirus risk and the health and well- being of Bob's family and friends, the family has decided to postpone a memorial gathering to a later date.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 20, 2020