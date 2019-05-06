Robert Lagana, 81, of Charlotte Hall, MD, died at the Hospice House of Charles County in Waldorf, MD, on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

He was born on March 31, 1938 in Washington, DC, to Salvadore Lagana and Josephine Forami Lagana.

Robert was a brick and block mason for 50+ years and owned his own construction business for a short time. After retirement, he volunteered at the Charlotte Hall Farmer's Market assisting vendors in selling local produce. He enjoyed living the simple life, gardening, hunting, fishing, cooking, and playing the banjo. He always loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson.

Survivors include his daughters: Marguerite Ruth Boarman (Robert); Mary Kay Speidel (Richard); son, Robert Lagana Jr.; grandsons: Anthony Nicholas Boarman (Hannah); Sgt. Ryan Adam Boarman (Grace); granddaughter, Brooke Alexandra Speidel; great grandson, Henry David Boarman; and brother, Joseph Lagana.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Myrna Jeanette Lagana; brother, James Lagana; sister, Rose Ann Lagana; and his parents.

Funeral services and internment private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 8, 2019