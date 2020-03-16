|
Robert Neal Wern, formally of Bryantown MD., passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 in North Carolina surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on May 3, 1935 in Hancock County, West Virginia. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from West Liberty and his Master's Degree in Administration from West Virginia University. He taught in Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York. In 1970, he continued his career in Charles County until he retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Anna Mae Wern, his uncle and aunt, Paul and Nell Wern and sisters Gwendolyn Jones and Shirley Wern. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Hricik) Wern and his children Kara (Trey) Higdon, Kenneth (Kim) Wern. Gramps will always be remembered by his four grandchildren, Garrett and Abigail Higdon and Camden and Gwendolyn Wern. Also, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Graveside services will be held on June 12, 2020 in New Cumberland, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the .
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 18, 2020