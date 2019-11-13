|
Robert W. Schroeder, Jr. "Robbie", 77, after a lengthy illness, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019; surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.
He was born on September 11, 1942 to the union of Louise Irene and Robert Schroeder, Sr.
He will be remembered for years of working at the once popular "Bob-Lu Dairy Mart" in Waldorf and as a longtime area sports enthusiast. He was an accomplished Duck Pin bowler and enjoyed hunting, fishing and had a special interest in coins and model trains.
"Uncle" Robbie leaves to cherish his memories, his niece, Terri Grimes; great-nephews, Matthew (Roblyn) Grimes and Andrew "Ryan" (Joyce) Grimes, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family will have a gathering of friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 5:30pm - 7:30pm at Middleton Hall, 4045 Renner Rd., Waldorf MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Nov. 15, 2019