Robyn Michele (Reasin) Cooney


1953 - 2020
Robyn Michele (Reasin) Cooney Obituary
Robyn Michele Cooney, 66, of La Plata, MD, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on February 20, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL.

She was born on December 21, 1953, to Paul and Mildred Reasin in Holyoke, MA.

Robyn is survived by her four children, son Shawn Burget (Stephanie); daughter Monique Burget (Steven); son Shane Burget; son Ryan Floyd (Alicia); grandchildren Taylor, Madison, Ethan, and Liam; sister Sandra Breiva (John); and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mildred Reasin; and brother Paul Roger Reasin, Jr.

Final arrangements are being handled by Crevasse's of Jacksonville, FL.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 6, 2020
