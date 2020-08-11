Roger Leonard Murphy, Jr., age 80, died August 4, 2020. He was born February 29, 1940 to Roger Leonard and Myrtle Valerie Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Leonardine V. Norris and Katherine M. Boarman.He is survived by his siblings, Joseph R. Murphy (Cathy), Benjamin T. Murphy (Peppi), Mary L. Estevez (Don), and David F. Murphy (Sarah) and numerous family, friends, and classmates.Roger graduated from ANS High School in 1958. He developed an aptitude for photography and was always seen with his 'brownie' camera - this grew to be an avocation where he took photos for hundreds of weddings, birthdays, church functions, anniversaries, and other special events. In his travels if you ran into him, his favorite saying was, "I bet I've flashed you."He began his career with Blue Cross Blue Shield in DC until he joined the U.S. Army where he received his basic training in Ft. Jackson, South Carolina and then transferred to Schweinfurt, Germany. In 1962, he returned to the States and resumed his career at Blue Cross. In 1974, Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Rosslyn, Virginia employed him until his retirement in 2001.After graduation, he lived in the DC area and returned to Charles County in 1990. He continued to travel enjoying taking family members on trips all over the U.S. including Alaska, Central Europe, and New Zealand. He was interested in family genealogy and hosted a number of family reunions at the family farm. For many years, he hosted the reunion of his ANS High School class. He was particularly fond of his nieces and nephews whom he mentored/assisted whenever he could. He was an active member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Issue and a member of the American Legion.Visitation Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 9:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at Holy Ghost Issue Catholic Church in Newburg, Maryland. Interment to follow at 12:45PM at St. Mary's Newport Catholic Church Cemetery in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County or Hospice of St. Mary's.