On Friday morning, March 29, 2019, Roger Paul Combs, 67, of Bowie, MD, passed away.

Roger was the Manager for the Meat Department for Giant Food Stores before retirement. Of late, he worked for Chesapeake Shipbuilding remodeling and renovating cruise ships. He enjoyed painting and woodworking and was a diehard fan of the Washington Redskins football team, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Washington Nationals baseball teams.

Roger was predeceased by his father, Paul Rogers Combs. He is survived by his partner, Julie Oscars, of Bowie, MD; his mother, Jessie Cruse Combs, of La Plata, MD; his sister, Gale Combs Jones (Stephen), of Goldsboro, NC; his children: Celeste Combs Church (Jerome), of Lusby, MD; Joshua Madden (Amy); Benjamin Madden (Cameron); Joel Madden (Nicole), of Los Angeles, CA; and Sarah Madden, of Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Taylor and Hailey Church, Elle Madden, Kate and Sparrow Madden, and Clementine and Guillaume Madden-MunÌƒoz. In addition he is survived by his only great grandchild, Aiden Church.

A service in Celebration of his Life was held on April 9 at the La Plata United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Dr. Susan Boehl and Rev. Daniel Mejia.

Donations in his memory may be made by check to the church designated to UMC Building Fund or UMC Food Bank, 3 Port Tobacco Road, P.O. Box 2824, La Plata, MD 20646, Office 301-934-2288.

Services were provided by Aerhart-Echols Funeral Home and interment was at Mount Rest Cemetery, La Plata, MD. Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 17, 2019