On Monday, April 1, 2019, Emile Ronald Joseph Provencher, loving husband of Beverly and four daughters, passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side in Bowie, MD, at age 82. Ron was born on Dec. 7, 1936 in Lewiston, Maine, to Emile and Maria (Poulin) Provencher.

He received his degree in civil engineering from Norwich University in 1959, then served in the army as a first lieutenant, after which he worked for the DOD NAV/SEA for 35 years.

On Oct. 16, 1965, he married Beverly Jo Ford, and the two resided in Bowie, MD until his death. Ron had a passion for golf and played year-round; some days he began before sunrise, other days he played until sunset.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Lorraine P. Cloutier. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; and his four daughters: Jennifer (Kenneth) Clark, Ann-Marie (Christopher) Crowley, Michelle (Darren) Vogt, and Elyse (James) Turk. Ron will also be lovingly remembered by his 13 grandchildren: Colin, Patrick, Brian, Samantha, Katelyn, Emily, Aidan, Olivia, Kenny, Maura, Chloe, Cannon, and Sebastian.

Special thanks to Hospice of the Chesapeake for their loving care.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment: Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 5, 2019