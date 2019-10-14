|
Ron Marsh passed away peacefully in September 2019 after a long illness. He was the son of James and Barbara Marsh. He grew up in Brandywine MD, graduated from Gwynn Park HS, served in the Air Force and retired from the US Post Office. He is remembered for his beautiful smile, deep faith and strength of spirit. He was preceded in death by his father James H Marsh and is survived by his mother Barbara Marsh, siblings Greg and Shirley Marsh, and sons John and Dan Marsh.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 18, 2019