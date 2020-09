Ronald Sinclair Massey of Hiltop, Md. passed away on Saturday, September 12,2020 in Paramount Ca., where he has lived for over 25 years. He will be brought home to rest. His Viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, 10am until time of Service 11am at the Henson Valley Christian Church , 1900 Tucker Rd., Fort Washington, Md.20744.



Interment will be Held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Md. Arrangements by Ross-Bluford Funeral Service , Clinton,Md.



