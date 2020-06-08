On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Roosevelt German, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 79.



A visitation will be held at Monday, June 15, 2020 from 1:00 pm followed by homegoing service at 2:00 pm at Lifestream Church of the Nazarene, 5105 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, Maryland. In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing is in place. The service will be available by live stream on Ronald Taylor II Funeral Homes Facebook page. A private burial will take place at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Robert S. Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland on June 16, 2020.



The family suggests sending memorial contributions to North Carolina A&T University Foundation, Inc., 200 North Benbow Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27411.



