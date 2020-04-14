Home

Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Rosa Maria (Lazcano) Inguanzo


1929 - 2020
Rosa Maria (Lazcano) Inguanzo Obituary
Rosa Maria Inguanzo, 90, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on April 10, 2020 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Dr Juan A. Inguanzo, and their son, Juan. She is survived by her daughter, Rosa, son-in-law, Edgardo, and grandkids, Alexander and Cristina Hernandez of Waldorf, MD.

Interment will be private, with a Memorial Mass to take place at a later date.

Online guestbook is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 17, 2020
