Rosalie H. Overstreet, 88, of Indian Head, MD, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Sagepoint Senior Living Services.
She is survived by her son, John T. Overstreet; daughter, Theresa KillsPrettyEnemy; son-in law, Kris KillsPrettyEnemy; granddaughter, Patricia L. Overstreet (U.S. NAVY Reserves); grandson, Michael S. Overstreet (U.S. Air Force Reserves); grandson, Robert L. Overstreet; and great granddaughter, Cassidy M. Overstreet.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She loved her cats too.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Overstreet (Retired U.S Air Force T/SGT EOD); and son, Stephen L. Overstreet.
The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home, Indian Head, MD, on Monday, June 24 at 11 a.m. followed by services at 12 noon.
Condolences for family and friends may be left at: williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on June 21, 2019