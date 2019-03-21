Home

Rose Ann Cox

Rose Ann Cox Obituary
Rose Ann Cox, 80, of White Plains, MD, died March 17, 2019. Wife of the late James D. Cox. Survived by her children: Phillip L. Stonestreet Jr., Patricia L. McWhorter (Mark), Paula Lisa Frazier; daughter-in-law, Christine Stonestreet; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Friends received on Monday, March 25, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, La Plata, MD. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Plata, MD, with Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are asked to Sacred Heart Church Cemetery Fund.
A full obituary and guestbook for the family is available at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 27, 2019
