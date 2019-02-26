SALISBURY - Rose Jane Benedict died peacefully on February 24, 2019 at her home. She was 98.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1920 in Chester, PA, the daughter of the late Julia C. and John DeGennaro.

Mrs. Benedict was one of the owners of Benedict the Florist, handling all aspects of the business as well as being the Treasurer.

She was married to Glenn H. Benedict Sr.

Mrs. Benedict was a member of Trinity United Methodist.

She is survived by her son, Glenn H. Benedict Jr. and his wife Anne, of Salisbury; grandchildren: Rob G. Benedict and his wife Lauren; Jamie Strong and her husband Dave; great grandchildren: Lillian Rose Strong, Eleanor Quinn Strong; several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Edith Bratun, of Southampton, NJ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn H. Benedict Sr.; and her brothers and sisters: John De Gennaro, Tom De Gennaro and Sophie Insley.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High St., Salisbury, MD, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.

