Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home Inc Pa
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 743-5478
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marbury Baptist Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Marbury Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Marbury Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Arbogast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Gregory Arbogast


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Gregory Arbogast Obituary
Rosemary Gregory Arbogast was born in Cleveland, WV, daughter of Rhoda Agnes (Berry) Gregory and Freeman Otis Gregory on November 19, 1930. She had a younger brother (Harold 'Buster' Gregory) and sister (Linda Gregory Johnson) and cousins (Louise Bottomley and Betty Jean Fuller). They all shared and grew up in the same house. Rosemary met her husband Dale Arbogast of Hacker Valley, WV at the age of 12. Although older, he knew she was the one. After Dale served during WWII, they married when Rosemary was 17. They remained sweethearts throughout a loving marriage of 72 years. During their marriage they were blessed with three sons Robert (Bob), Richard (Dick) and Bradford (Brad).

As a result of a love for learning and education, the family moved to Maryland in 1956 where they raised their family and became active members in their church and community. Rosemary was the heart of the family and played an active role in supporting her husband, Dale, as he pursued additional education and became a teacher and elementary school principal. After all the sons were in school, Rosemary worked at the Charles County Assessment and Taxation Office, serving her community as the Assessment Office Manager for many years. She also served as the clerk at Marbury Baptist Church for over 50 years.

Rosemary and Dale worshiped regularly at Marbury Baptist Church. She enjoyed supporting her family, friends and community. She enjoyed singing in the choir and was an avid bird watcher.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Dale; sons - Bob (Robin), Dick and Brad (Pat); grandchildren - Rob, Rick, Sarah, Philip, Grace; great grandchildren - Elodie, Newton, Michael, Tiffany, Nick, Katie, Chris, Zack, Samuel, as well as nieces Anne and Ellen.

She had a wonderful spirit, and spunk. She was a loving and supportive center for the entire family. Her smile and presence will be missed forever.

Visitation will be held at Marbury Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM and Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Marbury Baptist Church, , or Charles County Hospice. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -