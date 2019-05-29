|
|
Rosemary Meenan Droze, 83, of La Plata, MD, died on May 21, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, H. Daniel Droze Jr.; her children: Desma Droze Andres (Ed Andres), Stasia Droze Jost (Jim Jost), Drew Droze (partner, Virginia Guynn), Derk Droze (fiancee, Michelle Exarhos); and her grandchildren: Catie Kelly, Liam and Colin Andres, Noah and Colette Jost.
A full obituary and guestbook for the family is available at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 31, 2019