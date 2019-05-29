Home

Rosemary Meenan Droze

Rosemary Meenan Droze Obituary
Rosemary Meenan Droze, 83, of La Plata, MD, died on May 21, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, H. Daniel Droze Jr.; her children: Desma Droze Andres (Ed Andres), Stasia Droze Jost (Jim Jost), Drew Droze (partner, Virginia Guynn), Derk Droze (fiancee, Michelle Exarhos); and her grandchildren: Catie Kelly, Liam and Colin Andres, Noah and Colette Jost.
A full obituary and guestbook for the family is available at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 31, 2019
