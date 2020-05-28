Rudolph Lorayne Robinson, Sr., 91, of Brandywine departed this life on March 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margaret B. Robinson; two daughters, Pearl Robinson and Sheila Curtis; one son Joseph Estep; a sister, Annie May Robinson; three brothers, John R. Robinson, William E. Robinson and Carl Hawkins, Sr.
He is survived by five daughters, Margaret and Claudia Robinson, Elizabeth Colbert, Agnes Moore and Gloria (Kenneth) Simms; four sons, Rudolph Jr., Derwin (Jacquie), Franklin and Charles Robinson. Two sisters, Lillian Duckett and Susan Wilkes Davis; 35 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD. Private burial at The Resurrection Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margaret B. Robinson; two daughters, Pearl Robinson and Sheila Curtis; one son Joseph Estep; a sister, Annie May Robinson; three brothers, John R. Robinson, William E. Robinson and Carl Hawkins, Sr.
He is survived by five daughters, Margaret and Claudia Robinson, Elizabeth Colbert, Agnes Moore and Gloria (Kenneth) Simms; four sons, Rudolph Jr., Derwin (Jacquie), Franklin and Charles Robinson. Two sisters, Lillian Duckett and Susan Wilkes Davis; 35 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD. Private burial at The Resurrection Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on May 28, 2020.