Rudolph Lorayne Robinson, Sr., 91, of Brandywine departed this life on March 22, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margaret B. Robinson; two daughters, Pearl Robinson and Sheila Curtis; one son Joseph Estep; a sister, Annie May Robinson; three brothers, John R. Robinson, William E. Robinson and Carl Hawkins, Sr.



He is survived by five daughters, Margaret and Claudia Robinson, Elizabeth Colbert, Agnes Moore and Gloria (Kenneth) Simms; four sons, Rudolph Jr., Derwin (Jacquie), Franklin and Charles Robinson. Two sisters, Lillian Duckett and Susan Wilkes Davis; 35 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD. Private burial at The Resurrection Cemetery.



