Rudy George Valentine, 80, of Waldorf, MD died on August 6, 2020 at Hospice of Charles County, Waldorf, MD.Rudy was born on March 26, 1940 in Washington, DC to the late Harry George and Lilly Mae Valentine.Rudy served in the United States Army National Guard after graduating from high school. He retired from Washington Gas Light Company as a General Foreman after 33 years. He was a member of the DC Ramblers Motorcycle Club, White Plains Moose Lodge and the American Legion. He was a fan of the Washington Redskins and Nascar, Jeff Gordon in particular. He loved Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a great-grandson, Ethan Ruefly, brother, Albert Valentine, two sisters; Carolyn Burbrink and Flossy Montgomery.Rudy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen, three daughters; Tracie Valentine (Bobby), Debi Willett (Bubba) and Lori Stapp (Mike), six grandchildren; Tori Willett, Justin Valentine, Taylor Moore, Tyler Willett, Carli Hill and Chloe Stapp and 3 great-grandchildren; Emma Ruefly, Maverick Hill and Daxton Hill.Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be private.Memorial contributions may by made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.