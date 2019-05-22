Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sadonia Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadonia Ann Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sadonia Ann Taylor Obituary
Sadonia Ann Taylor, 78, of Bryans Road, MD, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Tish Ann Gause; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four sisters; two brothers; and many other relatives and friends.
Viewing will take place on Wednesday, May 29,  from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prayer Service to begin at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 4590 St. Josephs Way, Pomfret, MD 20675, where on Thursday, May 30, Viewing will continue from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the Parish Center, Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. in the Church. Burial: Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.