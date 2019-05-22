|
Sadonia Ann Taylor, 78, of Bryans Road, MD, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Tish Ann Gause; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four sisters; two brothers; and many other relatives and friends.
Viewing will take place on Wednesday, May 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prayer Service to begin at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 4590 St. Josephs Way, Pomfret, MD 20675, where on Thursday, May 30, Viewing will continue from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the Parish Center, Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. in the Church. Burial: Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 24, 2019