Samuel A. Jeter
Samuel A. Jeter, age 73, of La Plata, MD passed away on July 25, 2020 at Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD.

Sam was born and raised in Columbia, SC. In 1968, he graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Shortly thereafter he was hired as an Engineer at the Naval Ordnance Laboratory in Silver Spring, MD, which later became the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, VA. He tested and evaluated various weapons systems for 40 years until his retirement in 2008. He briefly reentered the workforce as a government contractor until 2013.

Upon retirement, Sam enjoyed various hobbies such as woodworking and target shooting. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed developing computer programs.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Helen Jeter.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Janice L. Jeter; his sister-in-law, Diane M. Frech of Ocean City, NJ; and several cousins.



Published in Maryland Independent on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
