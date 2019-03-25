Samuel Eugene Wooters, 15, of Waldorf, MD, died March 21, 2019 at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC.

Samuel was an Honor student at Westlake High School. He loved reading, gaming, Legos, Star Wars, Minecraft, and making people smile. He also loved telling jokes, and his brother and sister.

He was the son of Christopher E. Wooters and Elizabeth A. Prell Wooters. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Ron Wooters; and his great grandparents, Neal and Marie Prell, Ralph and Norma Christner, Lyle Wooters, and Betty Hamilton.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his siblings: Aaron Wooters, Faith Wooters; his grandparents, Richard and Ruth Prell and April Wooters; his great grandparents, Marvin and Elaine Heiland, Darlene Wooters, and Gilbert Hamilton; his aunts and uncles: Brian and Jennifer Prell, Donald and Danielle Prell, Ben and Jennifer Wooters, and Patrick and Amy Geraughty.

Visitation on Thursday, March 28, from 3 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 5 p.m. at New Life Dome Church, 9690 Shepherd's Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to PPMD or Lions Camp Merrick.