Samuel Russell Shackelford, 75, of Clinton, MD died April 26, 2019.

He was born on April 10, 1944 in Washington, DC, to the late Samuel M. Shackelford and the late Dorothy E. Shackelford. Beloved husband of the late Shirley M. Shackelford. Brother to the late Carolyn Collins. Father to Lora and her husband John Wakefield, Sam and his wife Linda Shackelford, and the late Dottie Welch and son-in-law Jimmy Batch. Grandfather to Jeff Tolson, Robert Shackelford, Victoria Shackelford and Gracie Welch.

He was a Steamfitter with Local 602 and retired from R&R Mechanical. He was a member of Calvary Road Baptist Church of Indian Head. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved, supported, and cared for his family in immeasurable ways and he treated and loved his friends as family.

He was a Christian man full of faith and was committed to serving God through his membership with Calvary Road Baptist Church. He loved boxing, NASCAR, football, baseball, and enjoyed many years of outdoor activities including hunting and fishing.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel in LaPlata, where service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, with Revs. Greene and Burwell officiating. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf.

If you wish to make contributions, in lieu of flowers, you may do so to Calvary Road Baptist Church, 3880 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 1, 2019