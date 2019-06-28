Sandra (Sandy) Marie Williford, 76, passed peacefully into the hands of God on June 25, 2019, at her home in Lincoln, DE. Sandy was born July 22, 1942, in Cumberland, MD, the daughter of Raymond W Shearer and Hilda (Shearer) Kellar.

Sandy passionately devoted her life to raising her 3 sons; John, Jerry, and Albert in Waldorf, MD. Sandy worked for A&P and Super Fresh grocery stores for 31 years and retired in 2000. Sandy volunteered at the Richard Clark Senior Center in La Plata, MD where she prepared meals for the seniors and organized many of their social events. After moving to Lincoln, DE in 2005 she volunteered for many years at the Milford, DE Senior Center where she taught exercise classes and arranged many senior social events through age 76. Sandy had many friends who often stopped by to play cards and shoot the breeze. Sandy loved animals and adopted many stray cats, that she treated as family members!

Sandy is survived by her sons; John Williford, Jerry Williford; siblings: Ann Boulet, Raymond L Shearer, Janie Geer; seven grandchildren: Michael, Kristen, Victoria, Jessica, Lauren, Daniel, Ashley; two great-grandchildren: Maddison and Colton; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Sandy was preceded in death by her son; Albert Williford, her parents; Raymond and Hilda Shearer; and her brother; Ronald Spurling.

A visitation will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday June 30 at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, DE, with a service of remembrance at 5 p.m.

Those who wish to remember Sandy in a special way and support her love of animals may make gifts in her memory to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Rd., Route 7, Newark, DE 19713. Published in The Maryland Independent on July 5, 2019