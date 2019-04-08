Resources More Obituaries for Sanford Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Sanford Hardaway Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sanford Hardaway Wilson, LTC, U.S. Army (Ret.), 84, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife and children. He was born in Eufaula, Alabama on Jan. 6, 1935. At a young age, he moved to East Chicago, Indiana, where he grew up. Sanford attended Hampton (Institute) University on a football scholarship, where he met and married the love of his life, Mildred. They were blessed with four children.

Sanford served a distinguished and decorated 20-year military career as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) officer and nuclear weapons specialist. His military duty spanned three continents, with his final assignment in Washington, DC, at the Defense Nuclear Agency. Upon retirement from the military in 1976, the family remained in Charles County.

Sanford was named the Director of Personnel for the Charles County Public Schools. While working in this role, he returned to graduate school where he earned a Master's (George Washington University) and doctoral (Nova University) degree.

Sanford led efforts to recruit and hire hundreds of employees for the school system. More importantly, he used every opportunity to counsel, mentor and shape the lives of countless people who were employed by the school system. After 20 years with the school system, he retired a second time.

Sanford was a dedicated member of Metropolitan United Methodist Church, where he served fervently in a variety of ministries. He also served the community in an array of appointed positions at the State and County levels. He enjoyed volunteering his time to tutor and mentor at-risk students.

Sanford was a longstanding member of the Charles County Fair Board. Time spent with his fellow Fair Board Directors engaging the community at the Annual Charles County Fair was a highlight of his year.

Sanford was most proud of his family. He treasured time with his wife Mildred, and their children and grandchildren. He and Mildred joyfully celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21, 2018.

Left to honor Sanford's memory are his wife, Mildred Dunston Wilson; children: Keith Wilson, Karlton Wilson, Kristi (Joel) Hill; grandchildren: Remington, Betty and Aster Hill; sisters: Ruth Gross, Linda (Richard) Calloway; a special cousin, Diane Lyles; and a host of extended family and friends. Sanford was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kimberly; parents, James and Eula Hardaway; brother, Thomas Hardaway; and sister, Emma Hardaway Hayes.

The viewing will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 3385 Metropolitan Church Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. The interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be scheduled.

