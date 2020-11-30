SELENA ANN PROUT age 55 of La Plata, Maryland departed this life on November 23, 2020. Selena is survived by her loving family and many friends. On Saturday, December 5, 2020 a rotational Viewing will take place from 10 am until time of Service 11 am at La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Burial to follow at Shiloh UM Church Cemetery, Newburg, Maryland. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA , White Plains
Published in Maryland Independent on Nov. 30, 2020.