SELENA ANN PROUT
1965 - 2020
SELENA ANN PROUT age 55 of La Plata, Maryland departed this life on November 23, 2020. Selena is survived by her loving family and many friends. On Saturday, December 5, 2020 a rotational Viewing will take place from 10 am until time of Service 11 am at La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Burial to follow at Shiloh UM Church Cemetery, Newburg, Maryland. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA , White Plains

Published in Maryland Independent on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
