Sharon "Shari" Zinser Songy, 80, of Bryans Road, Maryland, died unexpectedly and surrounded by family on September 28, 2019 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
She was born in Monroe, Wisconsin on March 1, 1939, daughter of Col. (ret.) Roy F. Zinser and Norma L. Zinser, who predeceased her. As part of a military family, she enjoyed travelling the world. She attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now ULL), Lafayette, Louisiana from 1957-1960 where she met her future husband, Kenneth A. Songy, and moved to Maryland following his graduation.
Shari was a Secretary/Management Analyst for 18 years at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head, Maryland, retiring in 1996. She was a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church and was active in Girl Scouting and school activities in Bryans Road for 17 years.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth A. Songy; her daughter, Kathy Songy Tomaszewski (Steve); sons, Kenneth A. Songy, Jr. (Brenda) and Stephen R. Songy (Gigi); 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Col. (ret.) Roy F. Zinser, Jr. (Martha).
Visitation on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 30 Mattingly Avenue, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment following at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shari's name may be made to Charles County Hospice House, , or .
Arrangements are being handled by Raymond Funeral Service (www.raymondfuneralservice.com).
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 2, 2019