Sherian Loraine Hart age 49 of Waldorf, Maryland, In the afternoon hours of Sunday, January 05, 2020 transitioned home to be with the Lord. On Saturday, January 18, 2020 Viewing will take place from 9:30 am until time of Service 11:00 am at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3150 Middletown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603. Burial to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Waldorf, Maryland. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, Maryland
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 17, 2020